State bound to safeguard lives, properties of citizens: Kh Salman

Lahore  -  Punjab Health Minister and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order (SCCLO), Khawaja Salman Rafique, reiterated on Friday the state’s commitment to safeguarding the lives and properties of its citizens.

He made these remarks while presiding over the 20th meeting of the SCCLO held at the Home Department. He praised the Punjab Police and other institutions for their significant efforts in maintaining law and order across the province. Highlighting the ongoing progress under strong political leadership, he commended the Punjab Police for their successful operation against terrorists in Rahim Yar Khan, acknowledging their dedication and professionalism.

The meeting included a detailed briefing by the Home Secretary, who updated the minister on the province’s law and order situation. Several key decisions were made during the session, including deploying Price Control Magistrates in 12 districts, ensuring security for the upcoming Pakistan-West Indies cricket series starting January 13, and extending the deployment of Rangers in critical areas such as Mianwali and the DG Khan border.

Mehsud tribal jirga to present key demands to FC

The committee also approved the release of 11 prisoners on parole, reflecting its commitment to balanced governance.

The session was attended by senior officials, including Secretary of the Home Department Noorul Amin Mengal, Special Secretary of the Home Department Fazal-ur-Rehman, and officers from the CTD and Special Branch. Commissioners, RPOs, Deputy Commissioners, and DPOs from across Punjab participated via video link.

