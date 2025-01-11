Saturday, January 11, 2025
Tax Shortfalls Hurt Economy

January 11, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

The federal government’s inability to expand the tax net and curb tax evasion has led to a tax shortfall that may widen to around Rs 400 billion by the end of December.

Reports suggest this shortfall could increase by another Rs 50–60 billion in December alone, following the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) failure to meet its target for the July–November period. The FBR fell short by Rs 341 billion, despite imposing record taxes exceeding Rs 1.5 trillion in the budget.

This alarming decline highlights the growing financial strain on Pakistan’s economy. There is an urgent need for collective responsibility to expedite measures against tax evasion, which continues to drain significant revenue.

USAMA GHULAM RASOOL,

Karachi.

