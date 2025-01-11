Term sheet signed for implementation of Dedicated Freight Corridor Project

Islamabad - In a major step toward enhancing regional trade and connectivity, a high-level delegation of DP World, led by Group CEO and Chairman Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, visited Pakistan under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) platform. The visit culminated in the signing of a Term Sheet for the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) Project, connecting Karachi Port to Pipri, along with the establishment of a multi-model logistics park at Pipri.

The agreement was signed during a ceremony at the SIFC on Friday, with DP World represented by Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem and Pakistan Railways by Secretary Syed Mazhar Ali Shah. The event was attended by high-ranking officials, including DG SIFC, DG NLC, and representatives from relevant ministries and departments.

The DFC project aims to decongest Karachi by optimizing freight transport through rail infrastructure, boosting up-country cargo services efficiently and economically. With multimillion-dollar investments, the initiative will propel Pakistan toward realizing its vision of a multi-modal logistics framework, positioning the country as a key regional hub for trans-shipment and transit trade.

This milestone marks the operationalization of the framework agreement signed between Pakistan and the UAE in January 2024, achieved through collaborative efforts by SIFC and stakeholders. The project signals the beginning of a long-term strategic partnership with DP World to unlock Pakistan’s potential in trade and connectivity, which has remained underutilized due to inadequate infrastructure.