The Psychology of Begging

Begging is often a desperate cry for help, yet in Pakistan, it has become a profession for many. While Islam discourages begging for those capable of earning, poverty and unemployment have forced countless people into this practice. The state has failed to enforce laws like the Gadagari Act, which aims to eradicate begging. As a result, organized begging mafias exploit vulnerable individuals, including children, turning this issue into a national disgrace.

Beggars in Pakistan reportedly earn over a billion rupees daily, highlighting the economic magnitude of this problem. In some cases, organized gangs send individuals abroad to beg, tarnishing Pakistan’s reputation globally.

To address this issue, the government must provide beggars with access to basic facilities, job opportunities, and safe houses. Law enforcement must crack down on begging mafias to hold exploiters accountable. The sight of children begging on the streets is particularly distressing and demands urgent action to provide them with education and a dignified life.

By creating economic opportunities and enforcing laws, Pakistan can tackle this issue and move towards a society where begging is no longer a necessity.

ADVOCATE RIAZ ALI PANHWAR,

Hyderabad.