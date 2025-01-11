The Wretched Traffic System of Mastung

The traffic system in Mastung is dismal and chaotic. Despite being regarded as cultured and well-behaved, citizens pay minimal attention to traffic regulations. Surprisingly, the concerned authorities appear to completely ignore this pressing issue, leaving the public frustrated. People park their cars wherever they please—whether in the busiest markets or the middle of the road. Donkey carts, heavily loaded, march through the market streets like a king’s procession.

It is imperative for the authorities to act decisively against this menace. Traffic jams often make people late for work, school, or other commitments. This serious issue demands urgent attention from the relevant authorities.

ABID HUSSAIN,

Balochistan.