Three injured in bomb blast at Chaman Railway Station

NEWS WIRE
January 11, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Quetta

QUETTA   -   At least three people were wounded in a blast from an improvised explosive device (IED) targeting a truck carrying Frontier Corps (FC) personnel on Friday in Balochistan’s Chaman city. According to the police, the blast from a motorcycle planted with an IED targeted an FC truck carrying personnel from an army fort to an FC fort. Police spokesman Rabia Tariq said that all FC personnel remained unharmed while three civilians were injured in the incident, with two sustaining minor injuries and provided treatment on the spot while the third was moved to a hospital. A statement from Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind condemned the blast as a “cowardly act”, adding that the government was committed to protecting the people and would thwart the plans of all elements against peace.

