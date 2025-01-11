In recent years, tribal conflicts have reached alarming levels and can no longer be ignored. Factors such as access to modern weapons, functioning supply chains for all sides, and the unchecked use of social media to incite tensions have added fuel to the fire, making such conflicts disturbingly common.

Khairpur has long suffered from tribal disputes, but in 2024, the situation escalated. A conflict between two local communities recently ended after claiming numerous precious lives, during which the police and district authorities appeared powerless to prevent the violence. Before residents could recover from this trauma, a new conflict erupted in the Khairpur district, resulting in the brutal murder of five people. The entire district is now gripped by panic. Social life has been disrupted, and economic activities in the affected areas have come to a halt. Patients, infants, and the elderly cannot even step out for medical assistance.

The government’s inaction in curbing these conflicts can be aptly described by the phrase “Look busy, do nothing.” I urge the Chief Minister of Sindh to take immediate notice of this situation before it spirals further out of control. Additionally, the SSP Khairpur and other district authorities must devise a comprehensive plan to end tribal conflicts and deal with culprits using an iron fist and a zero-tolerance policy. Only then can normalcy be restored for the general public in the district.

AZEEM HASSAN MAITLO,

Khairpur Mirs.