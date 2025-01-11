Saturday, January 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Tribal Conflicts

January 11, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

In recent years, tribal conflicts have reached alarming levels and can no longer be ignored. Factors such as access to modern weapons, functioning supply chains for all sides, and the unchecked use of social media to incite tensions have added fuel to the fire, making such conflicts disturbingly common.

Khairpur has long suffered from tribal disputes, but in 2024, the situation escalated. A conflict between two local communities recently ended after claiming numerous precious lives, during which the police and district authorities appeared powerless to prevent the violence. Before residents could recover from this trauma, a new conflict erupted in the Khairpur district, resulting in the brutal murder of five people. The entire district is now gripped by panic. Social life has been disrupted, and economic activities in the affected areas have come to a halt. Patients, infants, and the elderly cannot even step out for medical assistance.

PTI says negotiation team denied meeting with Imran in jail

The government’s inaction in curbing these conflicts can be aptly described by the phrase “Look busy, do nothing.” I urge the Chief Minister of Sindh to take immediate notice of this situation before it spirals further out of control. Additionally, the SSP Khairpur and other district authorities must devise a comprehensive plan to end tribal conflicts and deal with culprits using an iron fist and a zero-tolerance policy. Only then can normalcy be restored for the general public in the district.

AZEEM HASSAN MAITLO,

Khairpur Mirs.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1736506067.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025