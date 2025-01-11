Saturday, January 11, 2025
Trump sentenced in New York hush-money case but will avoid jail

January 11, 2025
NEW YORK  -  Donald Trump has become the first former United States president ever sentenced for a crime.

But the US president-elect avoided penalties for his conviction for falsifying business documents in relation to hush-money payments made to an adult film actress. Judge Juan Merchan sentenced Trump to an “unconditional discharge” on Friday, a day after the US Supreme Court rejected an attempt by Trump’s legal team to delay the sentencing, which took place before the Republican leader’s inauguration on January 20. The decision means that Trump’s conviction will appear on his permanent record, but he does not face imprisonment, a fine or probation — leaving him unencumbered to enter the White House. Trump, who previously served as president from 2017 to 2021, was found guilty in late May on 34 counts of falsifying business documents related to a $130,000 payment made to Stormy Daniels, among other things. The US president-elect has denied any wrongdoing and said he plans to appeal his conviction. Appearing virtually at Friday’s sentencing hearing, Trump said his criminal trial and conviction had “been a very terrible experience” and insisted he committed no crime.

“It’s been a political witch-hunt,” Trump said before the judge issued his decision. “It was done to damage my reputation so I would lose the election and obviously that didn’t work.” Prosecutors in the New York case had argued that the hush-money payments aimed to conceal allegations of a sexual relationship with Daniels that could have been politically damaging. The payments were made ahead of the 2016 US presidential election, which saw Trump defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton to win the White House. Trump, who pleaded not guilty in the case, has denied any sexual relationship took place. Under New York’s penal code, a court can sentence a defendant to an unconditional discharge if it “is of the opinion that no proper purpose would be served by imposing any condition upon the defendant’s release”.

Earlier this week, Trump’s lawyers had asked the Supreme Court to delay the sentencing “to prevent grave injustice and harm to the institution of the Presidency and the operations of the federal government”. They argued that a ruling last year by the top court grants presidents broad immunity from criminal prosecution, and that means some of the evidence should not have been presented in the case.

