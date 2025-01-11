Venezuela’s Maduro takes presidential oath despite domestic, global outcry

CARACAS - Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro, in power since 2013, took oath of office for a third term Friday despite a global outcry that brought thousands out in protest on the ceremony’s eve. Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who came out of hiding to lead a demonstration in Caracas Thursday, was briefly detained after the rally according to her team -- reigniting international condemnation of Maduro’s alleged vote steal and cowing of critics. The government denied arresting her. US President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday branded Machado and Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia -- the man who took her place on the ballot and is widely accepted to have beaten Maduro in elections on July 28 -- as “freedom fighters.” They “should not be harmed, and MUST stay SAFE and ALIVE,” he wrote on his Truth Social network. During his first term in office, Trump tightened punitive measures against the Maduro government for anti-democratic actions. The sanctions were partly lifted, then reimposed, by his successor Joe Biden and may well be hardened in Trump’s next term. Ecuador denounced what it called the Maduro “dictatorship,” while Spain expressed “total condemnation” of Machado’s detention, albeit brief.