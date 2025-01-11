Why Time Management Is Crucial

Time management involves allocating your time efficiently and effectively. To enhance your quality of life, you must master the skill of managing time. Without it, achieving success becomes challenging. Whether you are a student, professional, or athlete, long-term growth requires disciplined time utilisation.

French novelist Marc Levy eloquently expressed the value of time:

If you want to know the value of one year, ask a student who failed a course.

If you want to know the value of one month, ask a mother who gave birth to a premature baby.

If you want to know the value of one hour, ask lovers waiting to meet.

If you want to know the value of one minute, ask the person who just missed the bus.

If you want to know the value of one second, ask the person who narrowly escaped death in a car accident.

If you want to know the value of one-hundredth of a second, ask the athlete who won a silver medal in the Olympics.

To conclude, time and tide wait for none. Time is as constant and unstoppable as ocean waves.

MOHAMMAD ALI PANHWAR,

Sindh.