Winter chill puts heart health at risk: Cardiac experts sound alarm

ISLAMABAD - With ongoing winter chill, cardiac experts Friday sounded the alarm, warning that the dropping temperatures pose a significant threat to heart health, particularly for individuals with pre-existing conditions, as the cold causes arteries and blood vessels to constrict, increasing the risk of heart attacks, heart failure and strokes.

Cardiac experts, in an exclusive interview with a private news channel, emphasized the urgent need for public awareness about the heightened risk of cardiovascular diseases during winter, stressing the importance of taking preventive measures to safeguard heart health.

According to Dr. Javed Sayal, ED NICVD Hospital Karachi recommended that due to the risk of heart attacks during winter, it is essential to keep a regular check on your blood pressure and maintain healthy levels.

Additionally, adopting a healthy, well-balanced diet that is low in salt is crucial, as excessive salt consumption can lead to an overworked heart.

Furthermore, Dr. Sayal emphasizes the importance of keeping warm and managing stress effectively to safeguard heart health during the colder months.

Dr Sayal at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) raised concerns about the rising number of heart attack cases in the city, with around 700 people rushed to the hospital daily and a staggering 30-40% of these patients being elderly, primarily due to hypertension, obesity, physical inactivity, unhealthy diet and harsh winter conditions.

Dr. Khalid Naseeb, another renowned cardiologist, underscored the critical need to educate children and adolescents about the perilous consequences of an unhealthy lifestyle. He warned that physical inactivity and poor dietary habits are triggering a surge in early-onset diseases, including diabetes and hypertension, which substantially elevate the risk of cardiovascular disease, setting the stage for a potential lifetime of health complications.

Dr. Khalid Naseeb further emphasized the importance of recognizing the warning signs of a heart attack, stressing that prompt identification can be a lifesaver. He listed the common symptoms to watch out for, including severe chest pain, nausea, dizziness, shortness of breath, numbness or tingling sensations in the jaw, back, neck, or shoulders, cold sweats, heartburn-like sensations, and sudden, unexplained fatigue.