Tuesday, July 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

4th Gatorade Trophy 3x3 Basketball Tournament commences from July 14

4th Gatorade Trophy 3x3 Basketball Tournament commences from July 14
Web Desk
12:30 AM | July 11, 2023
Sports

The 4th Gatorade Trophy Basketball 3x3 Tournament will be played from July 14 to 17 at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh.  

The tournament is being organized under the auspices of Firdous Ittihad and Usman Basketball Club and with the permission of the Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA). Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Chairman Organizing Committee, has instructed the participating teams to confirm their participation by July 12 at 8:00 pm. “The players below 21 years of age can participate in the tournament,” he added.  

The KBBA President also extended his appreciation to Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, for his unwavering support in promoting sports, particularly basketball, in the city. "Thanks to Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon’s exceptional support and keen interest, sports in Karachi have flourished. He takes a personal interest in the events and performances of Karachi players and also honors the players for their achievements in national and international competitions."

Public gatherings banned in Islamabad under Section 144

Tags:

Web Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1688963490.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023