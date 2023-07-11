A Catalyst for Development

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has yielded substantial benefits in terms of investment, development, and employment opportunities. The $25 billion direct investment generated from China over the past decade has laid a solid foundation for Pakistan’s infrastructural development. However, to unlock further potential, it is imperative to enhance cooperation between the two countries and attract external players such as the UAE and Central Asian Republics.

To build upon CPEC’s success, it is crucial to deepen cooperation with China through joint research, technology transfer, and skill development programs. This collaboration can further bolster Pakistan’s industrial capacity, contribute to technological advancements, and create employment opportunities in various sectors. Additionally, by streamlining bureaucratic procedures and ensuring transparency, Pakistan can create an enabling environment that promotes efficient execution of projects under CPEC.

Pakistan’s vision of inclusivity and widening its investment horizon can be realised by inviting external players such as the UAE and Central Asian Republics. These countries have expressed their keen interest in contributing to the development of CPEC. Strategic partnerships with the UAE can open avenues for investment in renewable energy projects and promote economic diversification. Similarly, collaboration with CAR can facilitate regional connectivity, trade linkages, and investments in sectors like transportation and natural resource exploration.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan has finalised draft modalities for third-party participation in CPEC to attract foreign investment. By aligning with global economic trends, Pakistan can leverage these modalities to address emerging challenges and capitalise on potential opportunities. The modalities have been shared with all stakeholders for input, which will facilitate the inclusion of third parties in CPEC projects.

Pakistan’s collaboration with China through CPEC has laid a strong foundation for its development, attracting significant investment and driving economic growth. By fostering deeper cooperation between the two nations and inviting external stakeholders Pakistan can unlock further potential in various sectors and gain the foreign investment that the economy is in urgent need of. Strengthening partnerships and embracing innovation will pave the way for sustainable progress, employment generation, and economic prosperity for the nation.