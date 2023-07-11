Accepted IMF programme with heavy heart: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that his government had to approach the IMF due to difficult economic conditions.

The prime minister said, “We accepted the IMF programme with heavy heart, not willingly.”

Premier Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the Phase One of FATA University in Peshawar. In the opening ceremony, Mr Sharif also distributed laptops among the youth.

Governor and Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Federal Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb were also present on this occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, the prime minister said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a land of brave people. “The people here defended Pakistan with their blood, this province also has a big role in the war against terrorism,” he said.

Mr Sharif said the past years were very difficult. “Pakistan will definitely stand on its own feet, prosperity will come, and agriculture will change the economy of Pakistan.” “If we want to end begging, we will have to stand on our own feet,” he said.

The prime minister said, “Today we got two billion dollars from Saudi Arabia. I thank my brother Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman. Saudi leadership always supported Pakistan in difficult times. I also thank Ishaq Dar and Commander Asim Munir.”

Sharif said the time had come to shape the future of the nation. A comprehensive plan had been made for agriculture, IT and minerals.

He said, “Today our neighbour is going ahead of us, which is due to our own fault. Today we have to sweep before our own door. Today we have to decide whether to keep our self-esteem and dignity or live like beggars.” He said that there was a time when Pakistan was ahead of India in terms of cotton export.

“We have to learn from the past. Countries prosper because of hard work. We have to bring revolution in agriculture and industry. I am sure that in the next few years, Pakistan will become a great developing country in the region and the world.”

Sharif said laptop distribution started during the period of Nawaz Sharif. “We will distribute 0.1 million laptops in future. Laptops will be given on merit only. If we are voted to power again, we will distribute laptops in each province according to population,” he said.

He said recommendation and corruption was rampant in country nowadays. “The corruption has shaken the foundations of Pakistan,” he added.