Activation, involvement of peace committees crucial in upholding peace in society

LAHORE - A meeting of the peace committee of Lahore Divi­sion was convened at Town Hall, jointly presided over by CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana and Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa. The meeting was attended by RPO Sheikhupura Babar Sarfraz Alpa, DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Na­sir Rizvi, SSP (Operations) Sohaib Ashraf, Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura Sarmad Taimur, Dep­uty Commissioner Nankana Sahib Rafiq Ahsan, DPO Nankana Sahib Saad Aziz, DPO Kasur Tariq Aziz, SP (Security) Abdul Wahab, Divisional SPs, representatives from the district administration, peace committee members, and license holders of majalis and processions were also present. The pri­mary objective of the meeting was to ensure public peace and security during Muharram. It was unani­mously agreed upon that continuous monitoring of sensitive areas within the capital, as well as the execution of search and sweep operations, comb­ing activities, and intelligence-based interventions, would be maintained throughout the duration of Muharram. Furthermore, the meeting under­scored the necessity of implementing enhanced security measures at Imambargahs, including se­curity checks, walk-through gates, metal detectors, and the installation of CCTV cameras. The activa­tion and involvement of peace committees were emphasized as crucial components in upholding peace and tranquillity. Attendees, including peace committee members, organizers of Muharram pro­cessions, trustees (mutawalis), and license holders, expressed their unwavering commitment to coop­erate fully in preserving peace during Muharram. CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana highlighted the piv­otal role of procession organizers in fostering unity, peace, and brotherhood at the grassroots. He as­sured that foolproof security arrangements would be in place for processions and gatherings through­out Muharram. Stricter adherence to regulations, such as the Loudspeaker Act, restricted timing for majalis and processions, and route restrictions, would be strictly enforced, he added. Kamyana also emphasized the significance of thorough checks on mourners, which would be conducted.