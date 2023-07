ATTOCK - Assistant Commissioner Hasanabdal sealed thirteen illegal petrol/diesel sale points . These illegal sale points were being run in village Sabzpir , Kanwan , Kohlia , Bhalar Jogi , Mansoora , Tanda , Jahanabad , Pind Mehri , Babraki and Pathargarh . Similarly, another illegal petrol sale point was sealed by Attock Saddar police in village Bolianwal .