Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi remembered

Agencies
July 11, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

ISLAMABAD- Renowned Pakistani poet, journalist, literary critic, dramatist, and short story author Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi was remembered on Monday on the occasion of his 17th death anniversary. He was born on  November 20, 1916 in Angah village of Khushab District in an Awan family and his real name was Ahmed Shah Awan. He wrote 50 books on poetry, fiction, criticism, journalism, and art. He was a major figure in contemporary Urdu literature. His poetry was distinguished by its humanism, and his Urdu Afsana (short story) work is considered by some second only to Munshi Prem Chand in its depiction of rural culture. He was also the editor and publisher of the literary magazine Funoon for almost half a century.  He was given Pride of Performance, the Pakistan Academy of Letters’ lifetime achievement award, as well as the country’s highest civil honor, Sitara-i-Imtiaz.

Tags:

Agencies

