Al-Jalil Developers inaugurates DHA Corporate Office

LAHORE-Al-Jalil Developers marked a momentous occasion the other day as it opened the doors to its new DHA Corporate Office, situated at Defence Raya Fairways Commercial DHA, Phase 6, Lahore. The office opening commenced with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, led by Al-Jalil Developers’ Managing Director, Fraz Hassan Warraich, accompanied by Sardar Aslam Warraich, the commercial director of Al-Jalil Developers. The esteemed business partners and the leadership of Al-Jalil Developers graced the occasion with their presence, adding to the grandeur of the event. The opening ceremony concluded on a high note, as attendees enjoyed a delightful session of refreshments and high tea.