ANF recovers over 36 kg drugs in nine operation; arrests seven accused

RAWALPINDI - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting nine operations across the country managed to re­cover over 36 kg drugs and arrested seven accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Mon­day. He informed that in an operation near Khana Road, Rawalpindi, an ac­cused were arrested with 1000 grams charras. In sec­ond operation conducted in a deserted area of Turbat, 18 kg Ice drug concealed in bushes was recovered. In third operation near Bi­lawal Chowrangi, Clifton Karachi, 10 kg charras was recovered from a rickshaw while an accused resident of Karachi was also round­ed up. In fourth operation near Godap Town Karachi, 1.7 kg Ice drug and two kg heroin were recovered from a vehicle while an ac­cused resident of Quetta was also netted. In fifth operation near Shakarpur road Sukkur, two kg charras was recovered from the possession of a drug smug­gler, resident of Khairpur. In sixth operation at Bacha Khan International Airport, ANF recovered 101 heroin and Ice-filled capsules from the possession of a Bahrain-bound passenger, going on flight no GF-787.