Tuesday, July 11, 2023
ATC dismisses post-arrest bail petition of former MNA
Agencies
July 11, 2023
LAHORE  -   An anti-ter­rorism court (ATC) on Monday dis­missed post-arrest bail petition of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Rubina Jamil in a case of setting police vehicles on fire, dur­ing May-9 vandalism. ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar announced the verdict on the bail petition of the former MNA after hearing detailed arguments of the parties. The inves­tigation officer apprised the court that the former MNA was involved in many cases related to May-9 vandal­ism. He claimed that Rubina Jamil and others set police vehicles on fire near Rahat Bakery in the Cantt area and solid evidence was also avail­able. The Sarwar Road police had registered a case of setting police vehicles on fire in Cantt area near Rahat Bakery.

