Balochistan Awami Party wants 'human eye' as new electoral symbol

The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Tuesday announced its decision to change its election symbol to a "human eye".

Previously, the party contested elections with the symbol of a cow.

The decision came after a consultative party meeting chaired by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, and attended by Parliamentary Leader Khalid Magsi, Minister of State Ehsan Riki, Senator Naseebullah Bazai, Senior Minister Noor Muhammad Damar and others.

During the meeting, participants consulted on party matters and the upcoming elections.

In light of the decision, a delegation will meet officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) later today to request the allocation of the new symbol.

The BAP was launched before the July 2018 general election to "focus on Balochistan’s issues".