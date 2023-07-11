Biden visits Britain ahead of NATO summit

LONDON-President Joe Biden met Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on a flying visit to London on Monday, as both readied to join a NATO summit where Ukraine is expected to push to join the alliance once its war with Russia is over. The 80-year-old US leader stepped out of his presidential limousine “The Beast” and was greeted with a handshake on the steps of Downing Street by Sunak. The meeting comes just over a month after the pair met in the White House, with the UK eager to maintain that the so-called “special relationship” is as strong as ever. Biden said the two countries ties were “rock solid”, as he entered Downing Street.

Signs of strained ties have been seen, however, notably in Biden’s attitude towards UK wrangling with the European Union over post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland. Sunak, struggling to reset the UK government after the turbulent tenures of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, also wants the UK to be part of future moves to regulate new artificial intelligence technology. As the summit loomed, there have also been signs of divergence over Washington’s provision of cluster munitions to Ukraine, and concern echoed by other Western allies.

Biden said the decision to send the weapons was “very difficult” but Ukrainian forces conducting a counteroffensive against invading Russian troops were “running out of ammunition”. The move raised concerns from rights groups due to the danger unexploded bomblets pose to the civilian population.