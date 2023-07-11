BOP tops amongst entire commercial banking industry on BoE initiative by SBP

LAHORE-The Bank of Punjab (BOP) has topped amongst the entire commercial banking industry on the Banking on Equality (BoE) initiative by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in the scorecard compiled for CY2022.

BOP is delighted to announce its remarkable achievement as the number one bank with the highest score and green rating in BoE initiative of SBP. This recognition encompasses all commercial banks, including large, mid-sized, and small-sized institutions, further reinforcing BOP’s commitment to promoting equality and diversity within the banking sector. The SBP’s BoE program assess through a comprehensive scorecard banks performance based on various criteria, including workforce diversity, gender equality, accessibility, and inclusion initiatives.

“We are immensely proud to secure pole position amongst all commercial banks in Pakistan with the highest score and green rating on the BoE initiative,” said Zafar Masud, President & CEO of The Bank of Punjab. “This achievement is a testament to our ongoing commitment to create an inclusive workplace where diversity is celebrated, and everyone has equal opportunities to grow and succeed.”

BOP has been steadfast in its efforts to promote equality within its workforce and broader community. The bank has implemented robust diversity and inclusion policies, ensuring equal opportunities for all employees and fostering an environment that respects and values differences. BOP has also prioritized accessibility by enhancing banking services to cater to the needs of all customers, including those with disabilities. As part of its commitment to gender equality, BOP has actively promoted women’s participation at all levels of the organization. Programs, such as, mentorship, leadership development, and training opportunities have enabled women employees to excel and thrive in their careers. BOP’s achievement on the BoE targets underscores its dedication to upholding the highest standards of fairness and equality in the banking industry. The bank will continue to invest in schemes that champion diversity, create an inclusive workplace, and support the communities it serves.

The Bank of Punjab (BOP) is one of the leading financial institutions in Pakistan, providing a wide range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and corporate clients. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, BOP has established itself as a trusted and reliable partner in the banking industry.