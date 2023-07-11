BRC Zhob clinches first position in Matric exam

QUETTA - The Balochistan Residential College (BRC) Zhob has clinched first position while BRC Loralai secured the second and third posi­tion in the Secondary School Certificate ex­amination announced by the Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Edu­cation (BBISE) on Monday. Moeezuddin, a student of BRC Zhob got first position with 1046 marks while followed by a student of BRC Loralai named Mohammad Qasim by obtaining 1037 marks, Hafizullah by hav­ing 1036 marks secured the second and third positions respectively in the annual matriculation examinations. Secretary of BBISE, Muhammad Azam Sajid said while announcing the result said the passing ra­tio of the students was 86.5 percent in the secondary school certificate examination. He informed that a total of 140098 stu­dents appeared, among 121271 students succeeded in the annual matriculation examinations. He congratulated the stu­dents, parents, and teachers on their suc­cess in the exams and wished them good luck in the future. He said strict measures have been taken to prevent duplication and eliminate cheating in the board exam. “We used the latest technology in the conduc­tion of exams to ensure transparency.” He said that the nation has many expectations from them and stressed to continue their hard work and play role in the develop­ment of the country. The result is available on the BBISE website at the website web link www.bbiseqta.edu.pk