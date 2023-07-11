Tuesday, July 11, 2023
CDA holds public hearing on elimination of wild mulberry

MUHAMMAD ASAD CHAUDHRY
July 11, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD-Capital Development Authority’s Environment Wing organized an important public hearing regarding restoration of ecosystem and elimination of wild mulberry and  invasive plants at Gandhara Citizen Club, F-9 Park, Islamabad on Monday.

In which Member Environment, DG Environment, DG Inspection, Director Regional and other Capital Development Authority (CDA) officers participated.

In the public hearing,  private and public institutions and people from different walks of life including Madam Nighat, Head of Allergy Centre NIH, Islamabad, Waqar Zakaria, Member, Islamabad Wildlife Management Board, Muhammad Yaqoob,  DIG Forest, environmental experts  Muhammad Munir, Dr Parvez and a large number of citizens also participated.

On the occasion of the public hearing, the participants informed the citizens about invasive plants of different species in different areas of Islamabad. Dr Parvez, environmentalist, while addressing  the seminar said that the tree of paper mulberry is rapidly lowering the groundwater level.

NIH’s Head of Allergy Centre Ms Nighat explained allergies and conditions caused by poisonous plants and emphasized the importance of the ecosystem. She urged environmental experts to create public awareness about  ecological relationships between plants, animals and humans. The environmental experts  highlighted that paper mulberry, conocarpus ,  lantana and  parthenium   etc are invasive plants  which are causing economic and environmental damage. 

This includes destruction of other species,  closure of water facilities and waterways,  destruction of wildlife, transfer of air borne diseases to human beings and other negative effects on human life. Later, the participants of the seminar  were also given an opportunity to express their views. On this occasion, the importance and usefulness of increasing green areas and  new plantations  was also highlighted  including eliminating environmental pollution.

