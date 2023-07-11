Child slaughtered during rape bid

Swabi - A six-year-old girl was slain during a sexual assault attempt here on Monday.

Swabi District Police Officer Najamul Hussain and Deputy Superintendent of Police Headquarters Jawad Khan told a news conference that the crime was allegedly committed by a 17-year-old guy, Aman Khan, who was said to be the victim’s neighbour. The event occurred in the Saidukhel village of the district.

The accused brought the youngster to a desolate hujra (guesthouse for men). When the accused attempted to abuse her, the girl sounded an alarm. According to police authorities, the accused murdered her with a blade to quiet her, and the suspect fled the area afterwards. The body was later found in the hujra.

DSP Jawad Khan said the cops visited the hujra, collected the pieces of evidence, and shifted the body to the District Headquarters Hospital for an autopsy. Later, the culprit was apprehended from his hujra and he confessed to the crime during investigation.