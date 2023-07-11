CM for free treatment to public in emergencies at social security hospitals

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Monday presided over a meeting at his office which approved free treatment for the general public in emergencies at so­cial security hospitals, demonstrating the government’s commitment to providing ac­cessible healthcare. Furthermore, the meet­ing, in principle, endorsed the provision of free treatment to domestic workers in social security hospitals as a fundamental principle. To ensure the implementation of these decisions, the Punjab government will bear the expenses for the free treat­ment of domestic workers in social securi­ty hospitals. Moreover, domestic workers will have the option to avail the treatment facilities through health cards. In cases where the expenses exceed the specified limit of the health card, the Punjab govern­ment will cover the additional costs, en­suring comprehensive healthcare cover­age for the workers. As part of the efforts to streamline healthcare services, digital cards will be issued to patients receiving treatment at social security hospitals. In order to support the implementation of these measures and ensure the certainty of treatment for domestic workers, a grant of Rs.200 million was allocated to the Pun­jab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) during the meeting. Provincial Ministers Dr Javed Akram, Amir Mir, and Mansoor Qadir; health, finance, labor & in­formation departments’ secretaries; com­missioner PESSI, and others attended the meeting, while Minister for Primary & Sec­ondary Health Dr Jamal Nasir participated through a video link.

FLOOD SITUATION IN PUNJAB IS UNDER CONTROL: CM

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi Monday shared an update on the flood situation through a tweet on the popular social networking website Twitter.

According to his tweet, the river Chenab is currently experiencing a moderate flood, with a water flow of 150,000 to 200,000 cusecs at Khanki and Qadirabad. However, the water flow in other rivers across Pun­jab remains normal. Mohsin Naqvi further stated that the flood situation in Punjab is under control and water flow in all rivers is according to routine. He mentioned that the irrigation department and other line departments have been providing updates on the water levels in rivers every six hours.

CM CHAIRS REVIEW MEETING ABOUT DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Monday chaired a meeting at his office to discuss the progress of develop­ment projects in the Sahiwal division as several key decisions were taken during the meeting to enhance the infrastructure and services in the division. In line with the objective of providing advanced health­care facilities, it was decided to establish a state-of-the-art cardiology block in the new building of the district headquarters hospi­tal. Additionally, plans were set in motion to transform the old DHQ hospital building into a specialized children’s hospital, cater­ing to the unique healthcare needs of young patients. The meeting also addressed the need for infrastructure improvements within the city. Specifically, a 6.5-kilometer stretch of the dual carriageway GT Road, located within the city, will undergo res­toration to ensure smooth and efficient transportation for residents. Furthermore, the meeting included a comprehensive evaluation of Sahiwal’s city development project, as well as initiatives related to wa­ter recharge and waste management. The meeting emphasized the importance of completing the Sahiwal-Pakpattan Road by September, setting a clear deadline for its timely execution. The project concern­ing the lining of small channels in Okara was also reviewed during the meeting, reflecting the government’s commitment to effective water resource management. Provincial Ministers Mansoor Qadir, Azfar Ali Nasir, and Amir Mir; secretaries of ir­rigation, housing, local government, C&W, Auqaf, health and P&D department; and others attended the meeting. Commission­er & RPO Sahiwal, DCs of Pakpattan, Okara & Sahiwal joined the meeting via video link.