Commissioner, CCPO chair peace committee meeting

July 11, 2023
LAHORE   -   A meeting of the peace committee of Lahore Division was convened at Town Hall, jointly presided over by CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana and Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

The meeting was attended by RPO Sheikhupura Babar Sarfraz Alpa, DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, SSP (Operations) Sohaib Ashraf, Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura Sarmad Taimur, Deputy Commissioner Nankana Sahib Rafiq Ahsan, DPO Nankana Sahib Saad Aziz, DPO Kasur Tariq Aziz, SP (Security) Abdul Wahab, Divisional SPs, representatives from the district administration, peace committee members, and license holders of majalis and processions were also present on the occasion. The primary objective of the meeting was to ensure public peace and security during Muharram.

It was unanimously agreed upon that continuous monitoring of sensitive areas within the capital, as well as the execution of search and sweep operations, combing activities, and intelligence-based interventions, would be maintained throughout the duration of Muharram.

Furthermore, the meeting underscored the necessity of implementing enhanced security measures at Imambargahs, including security checks, walk-through gates, metal detectors, and the installation of CCTV cameras. The activation and involvement of peace committees were emphasised as crucial components in upholding peace and tranquillity.

