A banking court on Tuesday approved former Chief Minister Parvez Elahi’s bail after arrest plea.

Judge Aslam Gondal announced the verdict.

The court ordered Elahi to submit bonds worth Rs500,000. Judge remarked that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) did not cooperate as it did not present the record despite the court’s order.

The FIA had taken Elahi into custody in a money-laundering case after he was released from jail.