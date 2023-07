ISLAMABAD - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday ex­tended the interim bails of PTI’s leader Shah Mehm­ood Qureshi till July 18, in two cases of terrorism. ATC Judge Abdul Hass­nat Zulkernain heard the interim bail cases of Mr. Qureshi who appeared be­fore the court. The judge inquired about the prog­ress into the investigation about the cases against the petitioner. The inves­tigation officer said that so far investigation of the case was not completed.