Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Court orders Imran to join probe, extends pre-arrest bails in eleven cases

ATC summons PTI Chairman after submission of challan in judicial complex riots case | Omer Sarfraz, Ijaz Chaudhry sent to jail

Our Staff Reporter
July 11, 2023
Court also extends interim bail of Bushra Bibi in forgery case.

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE  -  The three courts of Islamabad on Monday extended the interim bails of PTI chairman Imran Khan till July 19 in eleven cases registered by capital’s police.

A lower court also directed Imran Khan to must join the investigation in two cases connected with the in­cidents of May 9.

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC)’s Judge Abul Hassnat Zulkernain heard the bail petitions of Imran Khan in three cases. During hearing, Imran Khan’s lawyer argued that in which court his client should appear prefera­bly as his cases were in three courts. However, later Imran Khan arrived in courtroom. The judge remarked that the court wouldn’t allow any delay if the prosecution requested for post­ponement. The court subsequently extended the bail of Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, Additional District and Session Judge Tahir Sapra heard the bail cases of former prime minister in six FIRs while Additional Session Judge Farukh Fareed Baloch heard bails in two cases regarding inci­dents of May 9. 

Judge Farukh Fareed instructed the accused to join the investiga­tion and said that the court would announce the verdict in light of available record if the petition­er didn’t join the investigation in two cases. The court adjourned hearing of the case till July 19. A lower court also extended the in­terim bail of Bushra Bibi in a forg­ery case registered by Kohsar Po­lice Station.

The Islamabad Police on Monday submitted challans to the anti-ter­rorism court in five terrorism cases against Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan in connec­tion with riots in judicial complex. 

The court summoned all the ac­cused tomorrow to formally initiate the trial against accused including Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan and others. 

ATC Judge Abul Hassnat Zulker­nain also directed the accused to en­sure their attendances on next date of hearing. The police challan had declared Imran Khan and others as accused in terrorism cases. 

The five cases were registered by Police Station Sangjani, Ramna and Golra PS, in which Imran Khan and others were already granted interim bails.

Meanwhile, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Monday sent the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Omer Sarfraz Chee­ma and Ijaz Chaudhry, to jail on 14-day judicial remand in Jinnah House attack case.

Earlier, the police produced the PTI leaders before ATC Judge Ab­her Gul Khan on expiry of their physical remand.

The investigation officer apprised the court about progress in ongo­ing investigations and pleaded with the court to grant further physical remand of the accused to complete the investigations.

