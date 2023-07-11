Court orders Imran to join probe, extends pre-arrest bails in eleven cases

Court also extends interim bail of Bushra Bibi in forgery case.
ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - The three courts of Islamabad on Monday extended the interim bails of PTI chairman Imran Khan till July 19 in eleven cases registered by capital’s police.
A lower court also directed Imran Khan to must join the investigation in two cases connected with the incidents of May 9.
Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC)’s Judge Abul Hassnat Zulkernain heard the bail petitions of Imran Khan in three cases. During hearing, Imran Khan’s lawyer argued that in which court his client should appear preferably as his cases were in three courts. However, later Imran Khan arrived in courtroom. The judge remarked that the court wouldn’t allow any delay if the prosecution requested for postponement. The court subsequently extended the bail of Imran Khan.
Meanwhile, Additional District and Session Judge Tahir Sapra heard the bail cases of former prime minister in six FIRs while Additional Session Judge Farukh Fareed Baloch heard bails in two cases regarding incidents of May 9.
Judge Farukh Fareed instructed the accused to join the investigation and said that the court would announce the verdict in light of available record if the petitioner didn’t join the investigation in two cases. The court adjourned hearing of the case till July 19. A lower court also extended the interim bail of Bushra Bibi in a forgery case registered by Kohsar Police Station.
The Islamabad Police on Monday submitted challans to the anti-terrorism court in five terrorism cases against Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan in connection with riots in judicial complex.
The court summoned all the accused tomorrow to formally initiate the trial against accused including Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan and others.
ATC Judge Abul Hassnat Zulkernain also directed the accused to ensure their attendances on next date of hearing. The police challan had declared Imran Khan and others as accused in terrorism cases.
The five cases were registered by Police Station Sangjani, Ramna and Golra PS, in which Imran Khan and others were already granted interim bails.
Meanwhile, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Monday sent the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Omer Sarfraz Cheema and Ijaz Chaudhry, to jail on 14-day judicial remand in Jinnah House attack case.
Earlier, the police produced the PTI leaders before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on expiry of their physical remand.
The investigation officer apprised the court about progress in ongoing investigations and pleaded with the court to grant further physical remand of the accused to complete the investigations.