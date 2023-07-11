Defying ceasefire, tribes clash in Kurram over land dispute

PESHAWAR - Defying a ceasefire agreement, a dispute between two tribes in various areas of Kurram tribal dis­trict entered its fourth day on Monday.

According to local administration and police, the clashes initially erupted in Boshehra Dandar lo­cality of Parachinar, the district headquarters, and subsequently spread to Khar Kallay, Balishkhel, Pewar and Teri Mengal over a disputed piece of Shamilat (common land).

In the past three days, the clashes have resulted in at least six fatalities and over 38 people sustaining injuries. However, the latest reports indicated no casualties in the recent clashes. Initially, five people were killed during the first two days of the clashes.

On Sunday, one person lost his life in the Teri Mengal area, while three others sustained injuries in the Pewar area. Additionally, one person was killed, and two others were injured in the clashes in Balishkhel and Khar Kallay areas.

The injured have been taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Parachinar and Sadda Hospital, with the condition of three of the in­jured individuals reported as critical. Tribal lead­ers, along with Federal Minister Sajid Turi, secu­rity forces, and the police, have been diligently working towards restoring peace in the region. Yesterday, they held a meeting with the elders of both tribes, which led to a ceasefire agreement. However, despite the promises of a ceasefire, fir­ing resumed last night, undermining the agree­ment. Kurram’s police chief, Muhammad Imran, stated that joint efforts involving the security forces and tribal leaders were underway for the past few days, and steps were being taken to bring the conflict under control promptly.