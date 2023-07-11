Education, awareness inevitable to control population

MULTAN - President Multan Chamber of Commerce and In­dustry (MCCI), Mian Rashid Iqbal on Tuesday said that the dream of economic development could not be fulfilled without controlling the growing population. MCCI president expressed these views while addressing the awareness session on World population day organized by population welfare department at Multan chamber here on Monday.

Director Public Relations Sajjad Jahania, ex speaker of the House Mian Fazal Elahi Sheikh, Con­vener Women Wing Multan chamber Mrs. Rumana Tanveer Sheikh, Dr. Ifat Bucha, Muhammad Shafiq also addressed the session. Senior Vice Presi­dent MCCI Nadeem Ahmed Sheikh, Vice President Sheikh Muhammad Asim Saeed, members of the chamber, journalists, scholars and women par­ticipated. Mian Rashid Iqbal said that the poor country with limited resources could not bear the expansion in population and added that educa­tion and awareness are inevitable to control the population. District Officer Population Welfare Department, Fayaz Ahmed Chaudhary, said that the department was making all possible efforts to control the population within available resources.

He said that their services were available free of charge regarding awareness sessions. Director Pub­lic Relations Department, Sajjad Jehania said that population was the biggest problem of the country and population could be controlled through social and religious points of view. Mian Fazal Elahi Sheikh said that a balanced family, easy life and a healthy so­ciety, prosperous Pakistan was the best slogan of the Population Welfare Department which needs to be followed. Nadeem Ahmad Sheikh and Mrs Romana Tanvir presented symbol of house to Fayaz Ahmed Chaudhary and Director of Public Relations Sajjad Jahania. An awareness walk was also held.