Eubanks edges Tsitsipas to reach quarterfinals in Wimbledon thriller

LONDON-Stefanos Tsitsipas crashed out of Wimbledon at the hands of unseeded American Christopher Eubanks after a thrilling five-set battle on Monday.

Eubanks lost the first set to the Greek fifth seed and then trailed two sets to one but he powered back to win 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. It is another crushing disappointment at the All England Club for Tsitsipas, who has never been beyond the fourth round.

Tsitspas started strongly, breaking his 43rd-ranked opponent twice in the first set but he was edged out in the second-set tie-break. Two more breaks in the third set put the Australian Open finalist back in control but Eubanks broke in the ninth game of the fourth set to level.

The American unleashed a searing single-handed backhand down to the line to break Tsitsipas in the first game of the decider. Tsitsipas returned the favour in the sixth game to level things up but Eubanks produced another moment of magic on the backhand to break again, cupping his ears to the crowd.

Eubanks held his nerve when he served for the match, saving two break points before producing a devastating forehand to seal the deal. He soaked up the atmosphere of an enthusiastic crowd, making a heart gesture towards them with his hands. “It’s like I’m living the dream right now,” he said. “This is absolutely insane.” Eubankswill next face third-seeded Daniil Medvedev, who advanced when Jiri Lehecka retired from their match with the Russian leading 6-4, 6-2.

Novak Djokovic breached the previously impregnable defences of Hubert Hurkacz to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the 14th time. Defending champion Djokovic, chasing a record-equalling eighth title and 24th Grand Slam, won 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (8/6), 5-7, 6-4. Victory in his 100th match at the tournament gave Djokovic a 90th win. He is also on a 32-match win streak at the All England Club, while his 56th Grand Slam quarterfinal spot is second only to the 58 of Roger Federer. “Big credit for Hubert for playing an amazing match, he put up a great performance,” said Djokovic.

“Honestly I don’t recall the last time I felt this miserable on returning games. He has one of the best serves in the world and it’s difficult to read it on one of the quickest surfaces in the sport. It was not enjoyable for me.” Djokovic will face Andrey Rublev for a place in the semifinals. Andreeva, a Russian qualifier who is still only 16 years old, had won all six of her matches on grass to reach the fourth round at the All England Club but she let a big lead over 25th-seeded Madison Keys slip away in a 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2 loss on No. 2 Court. Keys will next play Aryna Sabalenka, who defeated No. 21 Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4, 6-0.

Defending champion Elena Rybakina also reached the quarterfinals. She advanced when Beatriz Haddad Maia retired from their match with a lower back injury with Rybakina leading 4-1.