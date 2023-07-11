Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Exciting matches unfold at 20th KC Westbury National Tennis 

STAFF REPORT
July 11, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - The 20th KC Westbury National Seniors & Juniors Tennis Championship 2023 continued to showcase thrilling matches in Karachi. In U-18 singles first round, Kashan Tariq defeated Ismail Aftab 6-0, 7-5. In U-14 singles first round, Eschelle Asif outpaced Hamza Tahir 4-2, 4-2. In U-14 singles second round, Zayd Zaman outperformed M Noor 5-3, 4-2, while Haziq Areejo routed M Yahaya 5-3, 4-2. In U-12 singles first round, Aidh Imran beat Bilal Irfan Sh 4-0, 4-0. In U-10 singles first round, Riyan Hussain Mithani beat M Ibrahim 4-1, 4-0, Azan Imran beat Amal Arshad 4-0, 4-0, Umer Zaman beat Qazi Ahyan 4-2, 4-2. In men’s singles second round, Parbat Kumar beat Taimoor Ansari 8-4, Ibrahim Iltifat beat Samer Zaman 8-3, Farhan Mustafa beat Farhan Altaf 8-5, Bilal Soomro beat Raheel Shabbir 8-0, Omer Shahid Maniya beat Salman Dinani 8-0, Hasheesh Kumar beat Asad Ahmed 8-0, Saqib Zia beat Ali Imam 8-2 and Kashan Tariq beat Fahad Abid 8-2. In 35 plus doubles semifinal, Shamael/Rizwan beat Ali/Fahad 8-3.

STAFF REPORT

Sports

