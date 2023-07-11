Father killed, two sons injured in firing on medical store

KARACHI - One person was killed and his two young sons were injured in firing of unidentified armed men on medical store in Lyari Bihar Colony of Karachi. According to police, unknown gunmen sprayed bullets at medical store killing owner of medical store identified as Noor Muhammad, injuring his two sons Ismail, 11, and 10-year old Shehzad. The culprits fled the scene after committing the crime. A police spokesperson said that the incident seems to be target killing as not looting in medical store was reported. The deceased Noor Muhammad hailed from Quetta and his wife was also visit to native city to attend a wedding ceremony there. The body and injured were shifted to hospital and police after registering a case into the incident have started an investigation.