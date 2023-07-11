Tuesday, July 11, 2023
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 squads officially confirmed

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 squads officially confirmed
Azhar Khan
11:02 PM | July 11, 2023
Sports

As the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 approaches, the complete squad lists for all 32 participating teams have been officially confirmed.  

The tournament will see 736 of the world's finest female footballers gather in the southern hemisphere for the ninth edition of the prestigious event, each harboring the ambition of raising the iconic trophy at Sydney's Stadium Australia in Wangal on Sunday, August 20. 

The FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 will commence on Thursday, July 20, as New Zealand takes on Norway, the champions of 1995, at Auckland's Eden Park, also known as Tāmaki Makaurau. Simultaneously, Australia will compete against the Republic of Ireland, who are making their debut in the Women's World Cup, at Sydney's Stadium Australia. 

Tickets for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 matches are now available for purchase at fifa.com/tickets. Furthermore, enthusiasts seeking an enhanced tournament experience can explore ticket-inclusive hospitality packages at fifa.com/hospitality.

Azhar Khan

Azhar Khan is an accomplished senior sports journalist with extensive experience in the field. He can be reached at azharmasood786@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter at @azharmasood786

