Tuesday, July 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Ghana's HC and Commissioner Karachi forge stronger trade relations

Ghana's HC and Commissioner Karachi forge stronger trade relations
Web Desk
12:29 AM | July 11, 2023
Regional, Karachi

Ghana's High Commissioner Owusu-Boateng has met Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon at his office along with a four-member delegation. 

Both discussed finding trade opportunities and increasing mutual trade relations. The High Commissioner Ghana briefed Commissioner Karachi in detail about the trade opportunities available for Pakistan in Ghana.  

“The trade policy of Ghana is liberal, and Pakistan should take advantage of this liberal policy of Ghana to promote its various products. There is a demand in Ghana for various products of Pakistan, especially cotton garments,” he added.  

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon said that Pakistan and Ghana have cordial and friendly relations and there is a need to find opportunities to increase the existing trade relations between the two countries which can increase Pakistan's foreign exchange. 

He said that he would play his role in increasing the trade relations between Pakistan and Ghana and would draw the attention of the industrial community of Karachi and Pakistan to find opportunities for the promotion of Pakistani products in Ghana. "There are ample trade opportunities for both countries and the businessmen of both countries should make joint efforts to increase them and get benefit from them.”

Public gatherings banned in Islamabad under Section 144

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1688963490.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023