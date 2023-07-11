Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Gold rate up by Rs800 per tola

July 11, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 800 and was sold at Rs209,000 on Monday against its sale at Rs208,200 the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.686 to Rs179,184 from Rs178,498 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs.164,252 from Rs. 163,623, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs 2480 and Rs 2,126.20 respectively. The price of gold in the international market witnessed no change and was sold at $1925, the association reported.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1688963490.jpg

