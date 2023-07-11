Governor Tessori inaugurates Sindh IT Gate

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Muhammed Kamran Khan Tessori inaugurated the Sindh IT Gate here on Monday.

While talking to media after the inauguration, he said that they were giving importance to Information Technology (IT) for the promotion of innovation.

He said that the Governor House had received 1 million applications for IT course and 0.1 million candidates would be selected through test in the first phase, whereas, other candidates could also be transferred to other courses. Kamran Tessori said that a list of roll numbers of the aspiring candidates would be uploaded on social media platforms. Condemning PTI chief Imran Khan, he said that Imran Khan merely wanted the government and he did not care about the people. It is pertinent to mention here that on the directives of the Sindh governor, the Governor House was going to conduct three course including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Web 3.0 and Metaverse.