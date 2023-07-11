Green Pakistan Initiative likely to attract $50b investment in next 5 years: PM

Shehbaz Sharif says country’s agriculture economy will revive in next two years n Army Chief says no power on earth can stop Pakistan’s progress, development n General Asim Munir assures Pakistan Army's full support for all initiatives n Says Pakistani nation has the potential to rise to the top.
PM says Pakistan cannot afford spending $4.5b on import of edible oil.
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday said that the government and relevant institutions will have to work together to trigger the second agriculture revolution in the country.
Addressing the National Seminar on Agriculture and Food Security held at Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad on Monday, he said the Gulf Countries are ready to invest in Green Pakistan Initiative which will enhance our agriculture productivity and equip it with the latest technology.
He said the initiative to likely to attract investment to the tune of thirty to fifty billion dollars in the next four to five years. He said this will also provide job opportunities to four million people. He credited Army Chief General Asim Munir for envisioning this initiative. He was confident that our agriculture economy will revive in the next two years.
The prime minister assured to extend full facilitation to the farmers in order to bolster agri productivity. He said it is the responsibility of the government to provide conducive environment to the farmers through provision of quality seeds, pesticides and fertilizers. The farmers should also get due price of their crops. He said the country witnessed record wheat production this year as the government enhanced the wheat support price. He expressed the confidence that the cotton crop will also see a major boost because of increase in its minimum support price.
The prime minister said Pakistan is spending four point five billion dollars on the import of edible oil. He said the country cannot afford this situation.
Agriculture experts and farmers highly appreciated the government’s landmark initiative and Pakistan Army’s special focus on revolutionising the agriculture sector by promoting modern contemporary technology, collaboration of public and private sectors and trickling down dividends to the local farmers to alleviate poverty.
Also, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir assured Pakistan Army’s full support for all the initiatives being initiated under the ambit of Special Investment Facilitation Council, including Green Pakistan Initiative launched on Monday.
Addressing the National Seminar on Agriculture and Food Security at Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad on Monday, he said Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with many resources. He said we are a capable nation, which has the potential to rise to the top. He emphasised the need that everybody should contribute to its development.
General Syed Asim Munir expressed the confidence that Pakistan will achieve progress and development and no power on the earth can stop this from happening. He said we have gathered to make Pakistan green once again. “We should not get disappointed from Allah’s almighty blessings, only non believers get disappointment”, the army chief said.