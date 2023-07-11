Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Hot, humid weather forecast for Sindh  

STAFF REPORT
July 11, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday predicted hot and humid weather for most parts of the Sindh province including Karachi during the next 24 hours. The minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded in Karachi 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 38-40 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 40-42 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 36-38 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 39-41 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 41-43 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 33-35 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 39-41 degrees Centigrade. Mainly, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in the province. 

 

STAFF REPORT

