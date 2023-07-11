Hot, humid weather likely to persist in KP

PESHAWAR - The Provincial Meteorological Center in Peshawar has predicted hot, humid, and dry weather for most districts of the province. However, isolated thunderstorm rains accompanied by gusty winds are expected in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, and Kurram districts. Over the past 24 hours, the province experienced humid and partly cloudy weather in most districts.

However, rain/ wind-thunderstorm occurred in Swat, Mohmand, Buner, Mardan, Nowshera, Bannu, D.I.Khan, and Kurram districts.