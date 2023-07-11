Tuesday, July 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Hot, humid weather likely to persist in KP

Agencies
July 11, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -  The Provincial Meteorological Center in Peshawar has predicted hot, humid, and dry weather for most districts of the province. However, isolated thunderstorm rains accompanied by gusty winds are expected in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, and Kurram districts. Over the past 24 hours, the province experienced humid and partly cloudy weather in most districts.

However, rain/ wind-thunderstorm occurred in Swat, Mohmand, Buner, Mardan, Nowshera, Bannu, D.I.Khan, and Kurram districts.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1688963490.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023