IB presents annual report to PM Shehbaz

Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director General Fawad Asad Ullah Khan on Tuesday presented Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif the bureau's annual performance report.

The PM expressed his satisfaction over the performance and said the IB played an important role in safeguarding Pakistan’s security and sovereignty. “The IB completed the additional tasks I assigned after taking the charge,” he added.

IB played an active role in countering criminal and terrorist activities in the country, he said.

He went on to say that the timely information furnished by the bureau helped immensely in decision-making. He also praised Khan’s efforts to improve the professional capacity of the bureau.

The PM also paid tribute to the martyrs of the IB and took pride in their sacrifices for the security of the country. “The IB is the oldest and largest civilian intelligence agency of the country,” he added.