ICT police  strengthen ban on demo,  public gatherings

Islamabad - Following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir, the security of the federal capital Islamabad has been strengthened in order to deal with any untoward situation and Section 144 has been imposed, prohibiting demonstrations and any gatherings within the capital territory , a police public relations officer said on Monday.

To enhance road safety and enforce traffic regulations, stringent actions will be taken against vehicles violating red and blue lights and traffic rules. Additionally, individuals erecting road blockades and occupying pedestrian spaces will be held accountable for their actions. In a bid to promote road safety, motorcycle riders are reminded of the mandatory use of helmets. Further measures will be taken against violators, including those exceeding the permissible limit of two riders on motorcycles.

Legal action will be taken against any gathering of four or more individuals. While all transportation routes within Islamabad remain open and accessible to the public.

The Islamabad capital police is fully committed to ensuring the convenience, protection, and security of its citizens. Efforts are being made to provide a safe environment conducive to a peaceful and harmonious society. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with the police and inform immediately about any suspicious thing or activity at the concerned police station or ‘Pukar-15’ helpline.