Indefinite Delays

It appears as though the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has become embroiled in another controversy as the appointment of Executive Director (ED)—the principal accounting officer—has still not been made. Two years have passed since the post has been vacant and multiple applications have come through by eager candidates but the hiring process has been slowed down by the HEC itself multiple times. The reason for this is still unknown. As a regulating body, it must embody the laws that it wants institutions to uphold and its failure to do so has far-reaching implications that threaten to weaken the conduct of public and private institutions themselves.

The post of ED fell vacant in October 2018 after Dr. Arshad Ali resigned. He was quickly replaced with Dr. Shaista Sohail who was appointed on a deputation basis and has now retired after reaching the age of superannuation. Since then, she has been given six extensions because the HEC has been rather inconsistent with the hiring process for the post. In the last few years, the vacancy has been advertised at least five times and over 200 candidates applied for the job. Out of these, some were even shortlisted but every single time, the body deferred the appointment by either stating that it could not find a ‘suitable’ candidate or without giving an explanation altogether.

This is troublesome due to multiple reasons; the HEC strongly discourages such an ad-hoc approach to filling important vacancies in public and private institutions. So, to see it go down the same path not only speaks to its incompetence but also taints its image and reputation as a regulatory and law-upholding body. On top of this, the fact that it has largely remained silent about the countless delays can give weight to popular narratives of its politicisation or its overall inefficiency.

In the last few years, the HEC has already had its fair share of criticism. Its directives to ban the celebration of Holi in educational institutes sparked immense backlash as did amendments to its ordinance. More than that, recent news about the Gilgit-Baltistan’s Chief Minister, Khalid Khursheed, possessing a fake degree redirected eyes on the HEC itself as it is supposed to verify these documents before providing the equivalence certificate that all political candidates need before contesting for office. If anything, this points to a larger theme of incompetence in the HEC and its inability to perform a simple task like filling a vacancy strengthens such narratives.