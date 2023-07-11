India releases water in Sutlej

India released water in the Sutlej River, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Monday reported and issued an alert.

According to the PDMA, India initially discharged 70,614 cusecs of water into the Sutlej River from Harike Point. The released water will enter Pakistani territory from Ganda Singh in Kasur district till night.

The PDMA Director General Imran Qureshi warned the Deputy Commissioners of Kasur, Okara, Vehari and Pakpattan to complete the preliminary arrangements and to establish relief camps.

PDMA also appealed to citizens to take safety measures.

According to the District Emergency Operation Centre Kasur, 50 thousand cusecs of water will pass through Ganda Singh in the next 12 to 16 hours. 70 percent of the water released from India will reach Ganda Singh Head soon, the official said.

Deputy Commissioner Kasur Muhammad Arshad Bhatti said that the situation would be controlled after Indian water aggression in Sutlej was reported. He said that all departments were on alert to handle the situation.