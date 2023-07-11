Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Irsa releases 388,000 cusecs water

July 11, 2023
ISLAMABAD -Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 388,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 424,100 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1517.21 feet and was 119.21 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded at 153,400 cusecs and 164,200 cusecs respectively. The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1195.85 feet, which was 145.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 56,900 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur were recorded at 202,700, 201,100, 150,200 and 90,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 56,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 141,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

 

