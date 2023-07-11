Tuesday, July 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ITP issue 28,876 fine tickets against overloading, traffic violations

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 11, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Islamabad - The Islamabad Traffic  Police (ITP)  issued 28,876 fine tickets to vehicles over hampering traffic flow and overloading. It was also directed to ensure smooth flow of traffic at major roads and to take stern action against those creating inconvenience for the road users, a police public relations officer said on Monday. He said, while reviewing the overall performance report about traffic related issues, Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad, directed to depute special squads at Islamabad Expressway, IJP road, Srinagar Highway and other important boulevards of the city to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Following the directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr   Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police is taking all possible measures to ensure a safe road environment in the city with maximum convenience to road users. The special enforcement squads have been constituted to ensure the implementation of traffic rules and smooth flow of traffic in rush hours, he added.

All elected UC chairmen to be given equal funds: Wahab

Islamabad capital police personnel were directed to ensure traffic discipline in the city and take action against violators without any discrimination. Efforts are underway to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city and cooperation of road users is crucial to overcome the traffic related problems, he maintained.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1688963490.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023