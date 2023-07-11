LDA seals gym over fee non-payment

LAHORE - The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed the UFC gym on the main Defence Road on Monday over non-payment of commercialisation fee. On the directions of LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa, a special team, led by Director Town Planning Zone-V Azhar Ali, took action after serving several notices for payment but gym’s management ignored. The 88-kanal UFC gym on Defence Road owes millions of rupees to the LDA as the commercialization fee. The DG LDA said the operation against defaulters and law-violators would continue over non-payment of fee.
DG PHA VISITS CITY PARKS
Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General (DG) Mohammad Tahir Wattoo visited various parks and greenbelts of the provincial capital on Monday and reviewed development work including horticulture on Zone 1 parks and greenbelts.