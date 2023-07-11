Tuesday, July 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

LDA seals gym over fee non-payment

Agencies
July 11, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  The Lahore De­velopment Authority (LDA) sealed the UFC gym on the main Defence Road on Monday over non-payment of commercialisation fee. On the directions of LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa, a special team, led by Director Town Planning Zone-V Azhar Ali, took action after serving several notices for payment but gym’s management ignored. The 88-kanal UFC gym on Defence Road owes millions of rupees to the LDA as the commercialization fee. The DG LDA said the operation against defaulters and law-violators would continue over non-payment of fee.

DG PHA VISITS CITY PARKS

Parks and Horticulture Author­ity (PHA) Director General (DG) Mohammad Tahir Wattoo visited various parks and greenbelts of the provincial capital on Monday and reviewed development work includ­ing horticulture on Zone 1 parks and greenbelts.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1688963490.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023