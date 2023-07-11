LDA seals gym over fee non-payment

LAHORE - The Lahore De­velopment Authority (LDA) sealed the UFC gym on the main Defence Road on Monday over non-payment of commercialisation fee. On the directions of LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa, a special team, led by Director Town Planning Zone-V Azhar Ali, took action after serving several notices for payment but gym’s management ignored. The 88-kanal UFC gym on Defence Road owes millions of rupees to the LDA as the commercialization fee. The DG LDA said the operation against defaulters and law-violators would continue over non-payment of fee.

DG PHA VISITS CITY PARKS

Parks and Horticulture Author­ity (PHA) Director General (DG) Mohammad Tahir Wattoo visited various parks and greenbelts of the provincial capital on Monday and reviewed development work includ­ing horticulture on Zone 1 parks and greenbelts.